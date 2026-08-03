

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 110 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,830-point plateau and it's likely to see further upside on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with retail and energy stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the technology and consumer stocks were dented by weakness from the financial sector.



For the day, the index added 27.57 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 3,832.26 after trading between 3,822.37 and 3,847.09. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 55.12 points or 2.32 percent to end at 2,427.92.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Friday, shrugged off an early dip and then trended higher for the balance of the day, ending near session highs.



The Dow jumped 276.93 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 52,485.03, while the NASDAQ rallied 251.65 points or 1.00 percent to end at 25,373.85 and the S&P 500 added 52.09 points or 0.70 percent to close at 7,489.72.



For the week, the NASDAQ surged 1.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow both shot up 1 percent.



The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid a sharp increase by shares of Amazon (AMZN) after the company reported better-than-expected A2 revenue and cloud growth.



Crude oil prices jumped on Friday after Iran's military conducted strikes on U.S. military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $1.48 or 1.77 percent at $85.07 per barrel.



Meanwhile, traders shrugged a surge by treasury yields even as the 10-year yield bounced back to its highest levels since early 2025 in reaction to the sharp increase in crude oil prices.



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