Rockwell Automation Announces Arriyadh Roaster Selects Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to Strengthen Visibility, Flexibility and Growth Across Its Growing Coffee Operations

Saudi Arabia's leading coffee producer adopts Plex to gain real-time insight, streamline shop-floor processes, and support scalable production for new product lines.

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Arriyadh Roaster, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's largest specialty coffee roaster and a major supplier to leading coffee chains nationwide, has selected the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to enhance visibility, efficiency and agility across its operations.

As a fast-growing producer of roasted coffee beans and innovative coffee-related products, Arriyadh Roaster required a modern, cloud-based manufacturing execution solution capable of providing real-time insight into production, improving coordination across the shop floor, and supporting the company's continuous expansion. With new products and manufacturing lines added regularly, the business required a robust digital foundation to maintain consistency, traceability and operational control as demand accelerates.

"Arriyadh Roaster is an ideal example of a strategic Saudi manufacturer investing in the right digital backbone for long-term growth," said Tom Forster, regional vice president, enterprise software sales, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "One of the key reasons they selected Plex was its ability to deliver real-time, actionable visibility across their shop floor. This will help the company make faster, better decisions as they introduce new products, add capacity and continue expanding their footprint."

Arriyadh Roaster selected the Plex manufacturing execution system (MES) to streamline processes, unify data flows and enable fully connected manufacturing. The platform will equip operators and managers with immediate, data-driven visibility into work-in-progress, inventory movement, order status, and quality management.

The implementation was supported by local system integrator GulfNet Solutions Company Limited (GNS), a silver-level partner in Rockwell's PartnerNetwork ecosystem, that created a middleware layer to connect Plex MES with Arriyadh Roaster's ERP system - helping ensure seamless information exchange and a single source of truth across the enterprise. The project represents a milestone for the region, marking one of the first Plex partner-led implementations in Saudi Arabia and aligning with national initiatives to accelerate industrial modernization.

"This collaboration reflects the power of working with local partners who understand the Kingdom's strategic direction," said Jay Patel, managing director of GulfNet Solutions Company Limited. "Supporting Arriyadh Roaster with Plex aligns directly with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 - advancing digital capability, strengthening industrial resilience and ensuring Saudi businesses have access to world-class technology delivered through local expertise."

Rockwell's elastic MES portfolio is a cloud-native, interoperable MES platform designed to unify operations across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). This elastic, modular approach accelerates time to value, simplifies operations and allows manufacturers to scale capabilities as needed - empowering progress toward autonomous operations.

"Our business is built on quality, innovation and the ability to respond quickly to customer demand," said Hassan Sharrofna, general manager of Arriyadh Roaster. "Plex gives us a modern, integrated platform that enhances operational visibility, supports better planning and ensures consistency across all our production lines. With real-time insight and stronger control over our processes, we are well positioned to scale confidently, introduce new products faster and continue leading the coffee industry in Saudi Arabia."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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