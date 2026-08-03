Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Sandoz Inc. and its subsidiary Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. - both indirect subsidiaries of Sandoz Group AG - have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve all remaining claims asserted by US states and territories against Sandoz US in three cases pending in the US District Court for the District of Connecticut.1
Sandoz US has also entered into a settlement agreement with a putative class of indirect reseller plaintiffs in the multi district litigation entitled 'In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation' in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
The settlements announced today have no impact on full-year 2026 guidance or the mid-term outlook. Sandoz has increased its previously recognised provision to reflect the amounts required for these settlements.
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
US Media Relations contacts
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2375804
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2375804 03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST