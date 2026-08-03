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WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 17:01
43,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,42043,62008:09
43,06043,46008:06
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Guido Oelkers to step down as CEO of Sobi in the beginning of 2027

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) today announces that Guido Oelkers has informed the Board of Directors that he has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer of Sobi to take up another position outside Sobi.

Guido Oelkers will remain active in his CEO role until the end January 2027 at the latest. The Board of Directors will immediately begin a process to secure a structured transition and to appoint a new CEO.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Guido for nearly 10 years of dedication and leadership at Sobi. Under his stewardship, the company has strengthened its rare disease portfolio, delivered strong financial performance and he leaves Sobi well positioned for its next growth chapter" said David Meek, Chairman of the board of Directors. "The Board has now begun the process of identifying a successor to ensure continuity and a smooth transition for our business and our employees."

"Leading Sobi has been a privilege, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together as a team, from advancing our pipeline, expanding our global footprint, and growing Sobi to be a leader in rare diseases" said Guido Oelkers, President and CEO of Sobi. "Sobi is strongly positioned for sustained growth, and I am confident that, working closely with the Board, we will ensure a structured and seamless transition to new leadership. I remain fully committed to Sobi until the end of my tenure."

Sobi's operations, strategy, and financial targets remain unchanged.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/guido-oelkers-to-step-down-as-ceo-of-sobi-in-the-beginning-of-2027,c4379301

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4379301/4207475.pdf

Guido Oelkers to step down as CEO of Sobi in the beginning of 2027

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on 03 August 2026 at 07:15 CEST.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guido-oelkers-to-step-down-as-ceo-of-sobi-in-the-beginning-of-2027-302840918.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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