

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI.ST), a biopharma company, Monday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Guido Oelkers has decided to step down from his role to take up another position outside of the company.



Oelkers will continue in his role until the end of January 2027 at the latest.



The company will immediately begin the search for a new chief executive.



Sobi's operations, strategy, and financial targets remain unchanged, the biopharma firm said in a statement.



On Friday, shares of the company closed at SEK 470.60, down 0.42% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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