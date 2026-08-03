

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY50.938 billion, or JPY74.09 per share. This compares with JPY41.417 billion, or JPY58.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to JPY832.519 billion from JPY779.854 billion last year.



Isuzu Motors Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY50.938 Bln. vs. JPY41.417 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY74.09 vs. JPY58.16 last year. -Revenue: JPY832.519 Bln vs. JPY779.854 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 232.82 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.700 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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