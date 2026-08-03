

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian insurance company Ageas SA (AGESY.PK, AGS.BR) on Monday said that it has signed an agreement with Malayan Banking Berhad, or Maybank, to sell its entire 30.95 percent stake in Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, or MAHB, for a total cash consideration of around 1.1 billion euros.



The transaction values 100 percent of MAHB at 3.5 billion euros and is expected to generate an estimated net capital gain of around 450 million euros after tax for Ageas.



The company said that the sale is expected to close in 2026, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. Upon completion, the transaction is expected to strengthen its capital position, with an estimated 25-percentage-point increase in its Solvency II ratio.



Ageas SA had entered the Malaysian market in 2001 through a joint venture with Maybank and expanded the partnership into Singapore in 2014. In 2025, the joint venture reported a Net Operating Result of 64 million euros and remitted 21 million euros to the Ageas Group.



On the Brussels Exchange, AGS.BR ended Friday's trading at 71.90 euros, down 0.05 euros or 0.07 percent.



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