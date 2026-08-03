

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to nearly a 9-month high of 179.37 against the euro and nearly a 5-month high of 209.57 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 181.67 and 212.45, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to nearly a 3-month high of 155.23 and nearly an 8-month high of 192.65 from last week's closing quotes of 157.58 and 195.14, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to more than a 4-month high of 109.38, a 1-month high of 91.68 and an 8-month high of 110.84 from Friday's closing quotes of 110.67, 92.59 and 112.40, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 178.00 against the euro, 207.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 190.00 against the franc, 108.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News