

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LY Corporation (YOJ.F) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY58.060 billion, or JPY8.44 per share. This compares with JPY48.716 billion, or JPY6.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LY Corporation reported adjusted earnings of JPY66.532 billion or JPY9.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to JPY553.987 billion from JPY489.631 billion last year.



LY Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY58.060 Bln. vs. JPY48.716 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY8.44 vs. JPY6.80 last year. -Revenue: JPY553.987 Bln vs. JPY489.631 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 30.0 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.240 T



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