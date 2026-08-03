DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc (DEFS) Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.1054 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100702166 CODE: DEFS ISIN: LU3038520XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3038520XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DEFS LEI Code: 213800XM93P4CMDEM472 Sequence No.: 438318 EQS News ID: 2375980 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)