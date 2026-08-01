E.W. Scripps Company (The): Scripps completes acquisition of WTVQ in Lexington

CINCINNATI, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has completed its previously announced acquisition of WTVQ, the ABC affiliate in Lexington, Kentucky, from Morris Network, Inc. for $15.8 million. The acquisition creates a duopoly in Lexington with Scripps' existing NBC affiliate, WLEX, strengthening the company's local media presence in Central Kentucky.

The completion of the WTVQ acquisition is part of Scripps' broader strategy to optimize and strengthen its local television portfolio through strategic acquisitions, divestitures and station transactions. This year, Scripps has completed sales of WFTX in Fort Myers, Florida, and WRTV in Indianapolis, generating combined gross proceeds of $123 million. The company also recently completed a station swap with Gray Media that expanded Scripps' presence in the Mountain West.



Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, rebecca.mccarter@scripps.com

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, carolyn.micheli@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."