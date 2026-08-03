

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ITOCHU Corp. (8001.T, ITOCF, ITOCY, IOC.F), a Japanese trading company, on Monday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, net profit attributable to the company increased to 293.76 billion yen from 283.94 billion yen in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share were 42.02 yen versus 40.10 yen last year.



Revenue increased to 3.88 trillion yen from 3.56 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirms full-year 2026 net profit attributable to the company to increase 5.5% from the previous fiscal year to 950 billion yen.



Basic earnings per share are projected to be 136.75 yen for the full year 2026.



ITOCHU closed trading 0.92% lesser at JPY 1,995.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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