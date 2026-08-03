Tencent Cloud and tapmad Partner to Deliver Seamless Streaming for a Global Football Tournament in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its partnership with tapmad, Pakistan's leading OTT streaming platform helping to deliver a seamless and immersive viewing experience for millions of football fans across Pakistan during one of the world's largest football tournaments. The collaboration highlights the importance of reliable and scalable cloud technologies in supporting major live sporting events and meeting the growing demand for premium digital viewing experiences.

Optimizing Streaming Performance Through Advanced Tencent Cloud Solutions

Broadcasting a global football tournament of this magnitude requires a resilient technology backbone capable of handling surging traffic, supporting millions of concurrent requests, and maintaining uninterrupted performance from the opening match to the final whistle. To meet these demands, tapmad partnered with Tencent Cloud to strengthen its streaming capabilities and ensure audiences across Pakistan could stay connected to every moment of the action.

Major live sports events require streaming platforms to manage significant spikes in viewership while maintaining a consistently high-quality and low-latency viewing experience. To support these demands, Tencent Cloud provided tapmad with Cloud Streaming Services (CSS), Content Delivery Network (CDN), and Media Processing Service (MPS). At the core of the solution, Tencent Cloud's CSS delivered end-to-end live audio and video capabilities, including high-quality, low-latency broadcasting, transcoding, and global content distribution. Backed by Tencent Cloud's global CDN, which spans more than 3,200 nodes worldwide and offers over 250 Tbps of bandwidth capacity, tapmad was able to seamlessly manage surges in viewership while maintaining stable performance and consistent streaming quality throughout the tournament.

Complementing these capabilities, Tencent Cloud Media Processing Service (MPS) optimized video delivery through advanced cloud-based media processing and transcoding, enabling smoother playback across a wide range of devices and network conditions. Together, these integrated solutions enabled tapmad to deliver a reliable and uninterrupted viewing experience, keeping millions of football fans across Pakistan connected to every goal, save, and celebration in real time.

Powering the Next Generation of Sports Streaming

The successful delivery of the tournament underscores the growing importance of strategic technology partnerships in shaping the future of digital sports broadcasting. During peak matches, Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge media solutions successfully supported over 7 million concurrent viewers while maintaining an impressive 99% uptime and ultra-low latency performance. By combining tapmad's leadership in sports streaming with Tencent Cloud's expertise in cloud and media technologies, the collaboration demonstrated how reliable digital infrastructure can elevate live viewing experiences and support audience engagement during major sporting events.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA & General Manager of Operations, Channel Development and Marketing, Tencent Cloud International, said: "As audiences increasingly expect high-quality and uninterrupted live sports streaming experiences, media platforms need a proven technology partner that can deliver reliable infrastructure and scalable media capabilities. We were proud to support tapmad in providing a seamless viewing experience for football fans across Pakistan and are looking forward to empowering more media organizations around the globe to meet the growing demand for premium live streaming experiences."

Yasir Pasha, CEO of tapmad, said: "Delivering an event of this scale requires technology partners you can trust. Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud combined world-class infrastructure with tapmad's commitment to delivering exceptional live sports experiences, enabling us to provide millions of football fans with reliable, high-quality streaming throughout the tournament."

The collaboration underscores the growing importance of strategic technology partnerships in shaping the future of digital sports broadcasting. By combining tapmad's expertise in sports streaming with Tencent Cloud's cloud and media technologies, the initiative demonstrated how scalable and reliable digital infrastructure can enable premium viewing experiences for major live sporting events.

With extensive experience supporting large-scale live streaming scenarios worldwide, Tencent Cloud provided media services for official broadcasting platforms across 17 countries and regions during a major international football championship in 2026. Looking ahead, Tencent Cloud will continue supporting media organizations worldwide with advanced cloud and media solutions that power the next generation of digital entertainment and live sports broadcasting.

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About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About tapmad

tapmad is Pakistan's leading OTT streaming platform, offering live sports, entertainment, movies, TV shows, and original content to millions of users across the region. With a strong focus on innovation and premium streaming experiences, tapmad continues to redefine digital entertainment for audiences in South Asia.

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