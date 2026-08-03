Hisense Launches PX4 Pro, Bringing the Professional Cinema Experience Home

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced PX4 Pro, a new TriChroma Laser Cinema designed to make the big screen part of everyday life. With projection sizes from 80 to 200 inches, it brings immersive entertainment to movies, sports and gaming-from daytime viewing to late-night play.

At the heart of the experience is the ability to bring the scale and impact of the cinema into the home. With 3,500 ANSI lumens, PX4 Pro delivers bright, vivid images with the clarity and visual impact needed for a truly immersive big-screen experience.

Powered by the LPUTM Digital Laser Engine 3.0, PX4 Pro delivers 118% BT.2020 color coverage, reproducing a wider range of rich, lifelike colors so users can see more shades and nuances intended by content creators. Its exclusive Dynamic Grayscale Technology and enhanced Iris Lens reveal details in dark scenes and HDR content, bringing greater depth and realism to every frame.

And PX4 Pro doesn't just replace a TV for movies, it redefines what a projector can do, from daylight viewing to competitive gaming. It is the world's first TriChroma Laser Cinema certified by FreeSyncTM Premium, bringing the smooth, responsive performance gamers expect to the big screen with 1ms ultra-low latency, 2K 240Hz refresh rate, VRR and Dolby Vision Gaming. With Xbox Cloud Gaming coming through a future VIDAA update, users will also be able to enjoy blockbuster titles without a console.

A great movie night is about more than a larger image. It is about getting lost in the story, seeing colors as they were meant to be seen and catching details that make every scene feel real. With PX4 Pro, that feeling can extend beyond movie night-from daytime sports and family entertainment to immersive gaming, bringing more ways to make the big screen part of everyday life.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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