Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heavy Rare Earths: Der nächste Megatrend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 11:30 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

03 August 2026

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 July 2026, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 100,181,374. The Company has 124,809,929 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The figure above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.