HONG KONG, Aug 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) announced that a fund under the Group has completed a strategic investment in Unitary Quantum (Hefei) Technology Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese trapped-ion quantum computing company. The investment marks another important addition to Shoucheng Holdings' portfolio of frontier technologies, extending its presence beyond physical AI sectors such as embodied intelligence and robotics into quantum computing, a potentially transformative form of next-generation computing infrastructure.Founded in 2022, Unitary Quantum is currently the only quantum computing company in China focused on the quantum charge-coupled device, or QCCD, trapped-ion architecture. The company successfully delivered a complete trapped-ion quantum computer in 2024. In February 2026, it became the first Chinese quantum computing company to publicly report achieving a Quantum Volume of 32, or QV32, demonstrating significant progress in the overall performance of its full-stack quantum computing system.The investment follows Shoucheng Holdings' earlier investments in dozens of companies across the robotics value chain, including Unitree Robotics, Galbot and Noetix Robotics, and represents another strategic move in the broader field of physical AI.Quantum computing has the potential to overcome certain computational bottlenecks encountered in conventional AI model training and inference by delivering breakthroughs at the underlying computing-power level. It could therefore create meaningful synergies with embodied intelligence, combining advanced intelligence with next-generation computing capabilities.Shoucheng Holdings is accelerating the development of a diversified frontier-technology portfolio spanning intelligent agents operating in the physical world and quantum-scale computing power. Through this strategy, the Group is continuing to strengthen its early positioning and investment advantages in industries expected to shape the future.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.