BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Licenses InteropONE Technology with Tango Tango

Expands BK's software ecosystem through access to more than 1,500 public safety agencies and over 35,000 active users

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company", "BK", or "BK Technologies"), a leading provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Tango Tango, one of the nation's leading providers of push-to-talk over cellular ("PTToC") communications solutions for first responders. The partnership significantly expands BK Technologies' software strategy by integrating the Company's patented InteropONE technology into one of the nation's largest public safety push-to-talk networks. It also establishes a collaborative framework for the companies to expand interoperability capabilities across Tango Tango's rapidly growing platform, which serves more than 1,500 public safety agencies and over 35,000 active subscribers in 49 states.

The partnership reflects BK Technologies' strategy of extending its communications platform beyond traditional land mobile radios through software, broadband connectivity and cloud-based interoperability solutions. Management believes these initiatives can create additional recurring software opportunities while strengthening the Company's competitive position across the public safety communications ecosystem alongside one of the largest PTToC providers in the market.

BK's patented interoperability technology provides capabilities not currently available through traditional gateway-based interoperability solutions.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, stated, "This partnership is about much more than licensing technology. It represents another step in BK's evolution toward becoming a broader public safety communications platform. By combining our patented interoperability technology with Tango Tango's rapidly growing software ecosystem, we have an opportunity to accelerate adoption, expand recurring software opportunities and create additional value for agencies already relying on BK solutions. We believe the future belongs to companies that can bridge those technologies rather than choose between them. This partnership provides BK with a compelling opportunity to fast-track the adoption of its InteropONE technology by leveraging Tango Tango's network of more than 1,500 public safety agencies. We also see opportunities to integrate BKRplay, our PTToC tethering functionality, into Tango Tango's existing application, giving us exposure to their more than 35,000 subscribers and creating a pathway to promote our multiband BKR 9000 portable communications platform."

The InteropONE technology enables first responders to create ad-hoc talk groups on demand, with no pre-provisioning or gateways required. With the InteropONE feature on their smartphone, an incident commander, team leader, emergency manager, or event coordinator can create a talk group 'on the fly', connecting anyone with a smartphone for seamless, real-time communications. The InteropONE technology is compatible across all carriers, instantly closing the gap for interoperability in public safety communications for first responders from different federal, state, local or tribal agencies.

Under the agreement, Tango Tango will receive an initial three-year license to the InteropONE patented technology, renewable annually. Tango Tango will market the technology under the InteropONE brand, with participating users identified as "InteropONE users", and dynamically created communications groups branded as "InteropONE talkgroups." The companies believe this collaborative branding strategy will strengthen awareness of the InteropONE platform throughout the public safety community, enhancing visibility among public safety agencies nationwide.

Founded in Hunstville, Alabama, Tango Tango is a rapidly growing public safety communications company that integrates land mobile radios, smartphones, broadband, and cloud technologies to deliver secure, reliable, and affordable communications and situational awareness solutions for first responders. Serving more than 1,500 public safety agencies and tens of thousands of end users, Tango Tango has become a trusted partner for agencies seeking modern interoperability solutions.

Trey Sharp, Founder and CEO of Tango Tango, commented, "Public safety agencies increasingly expect communications platforms that seamlessly connect radios, smartphones, and broadband users without sacrificing reliability or ease of use. We evaluated the interoperability landscape and believe BK's InteropONE technology offers unique capabilities that complement our platform. By incorporating this technology into our platform, we are adding an important interoperability feature that enhances value for our customers while strengthening the visibility of the InteropONE brand in the marketplace. We look forward to working closely with BK Technologies to bring this innovation to first responders across the country."

This agreement between Tango Tango and BK Technologies aligns with both companies' commitment to innovative, unified communication platforms for first responders. The companies expect to explore additional opportunities over time to expand product integration and jointly develop next-generation public safety communications capabilities.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 handheld multiband radio and next generation BKR9500 in-vehicle multiband radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

About Tango Tango

Tango Tango provides SaaS-based public safety communications solutions that extend radio system coverage, improve interoperability, and reduce costs for first responders. By integrating radios, smartphones, broadband, and cloud technology, Tango Tango delivers secure push-to-talk, CAD alerts, radio-to-phone integration, and mapping to agencies across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to the Company's long-term strategic plan and guidance, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our collaborations; the success of our Solutions and Radio business lines and the products offered thereunder; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our current and anticipated Solutions products, and our new multiband radio product and other related products in the BKR Series product line; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including the impacts of inflation, fluctuating interest rates, tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, potential tariff refunds, labor and supply shortages and disruptions, federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations, any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, the effects of natural disasters, changes in climate, severe weather events, geopolitical conflicts and other events, acts of war or terrorism, global health crises and other catastrophic events, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, including a potential U.S. or global downturn or recession; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and to consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; impact of rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including the effects of changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies, such as fluctuating tariffs imposed by the U.S. and the imposition of increased tariffs and other trade barriers and retaliatory measures by foreign governments; our inventory and debt levels; our ability to comply with the terms, including financial covenants, of our outstanding debt, including fluctuating interest rates; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems or third-party information technology systems upon which we rely; widespread outages, interruptions, or other failures of operational, communication, or other systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; environmental, social and governance matters; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise capital through future sales of shares of our common stock or otherwise. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Office: 646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-licenses-interopone-technology-with-tango-tango-1199668