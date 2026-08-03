

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said talks with Iran for lasting Middle East peace will begin Monday afternoon.



Earlier on Sunday, Trump said a planned 'massive attack' on Iran has been canceled at the request of U.S. Allies in the Middle East, which apparently led to a 5 percent fall in oil prices Monday.



Brent crude oil was down at $83. 7 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI traded below $80 per barrel.



'They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming. Now what we're doing is we're talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon, and we'll see,' Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.



Saudi Arabia's state news agency reported on Sunday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wanted a de-escalation of the Middle East war in a phone call with Trump.



Confirming this, Trump said he was asked to call off the planned attack by allies including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.



'We're all set to go, but when the allies asked to call it off, they got us sort of saying, 'Well, let's see.' And the reason they ask is they think there's a deal,' Trump said. He added, 'There's a deal on Hormuz, and then there will be a deal on the nuclear, or you might call it the denuclearization of Iran. I call it the denuclearization of Iran.'



Separately, in a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said that 'perimeters' of an agreement with Iran has been reached. Iran did not comment on this, but according to the country's state-owned Press TV, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia held diplomatic talks with Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir over telephone on Sunday.



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