X-Energy, Inc.: X-energy, SGL Carbon Announce Capacity Expansion for Nuclear-Grade Graphite

Increases Manufacturing Capacity for Long-Lead Material

Doubles EU Supply Chain for Graphite Billet Production

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: XE) ("X-energy" or "the Company"), a leading developer of advanced nuclear reactors and fuel technology, and SGL Carbon ("SGL") today announced a binding agreement to double SGL's production capacity for medium-grain isotropic graphite ("NBG-18"), a specialized material central to X-energy's Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactor ("HTGR"). X-energy and SGL's (together, the "Companies") agreement would expand the supply chain for a critical long-lead material, supporting execution of X-energy's 11+ GW commercial pipeline.

Under the agreement, X-energy will invest up to $8 million in milestone-based payments to support new facilities and equipment upgrades at SGL's site in Chedde, France, enabling the facility to produce graphite billets for up to 8 new Xe-100 reactors per year. SGL has concurrently agreed to expand U.S. capacity for machining of billets into graphite blocks, helping to ensure greater supply chain continuity for a safety-critical material. Full execution would double European manufacturing capacity for NBG-18 by 2030, with additional capacity investments under consideration across multiple regions to further debottleneck initial billet production.

The expansion builds on a 10-year Supplier Framework Agreement established in January 2026, which included an initial three-year award valued at over $100 million for X-energy's first commercial projects. The first NBG-18 billets produced in France under this award have since been shipped to SGL facilities in the United States for machining into components. This follows a successful prototyping campaign which began earlier this year, consisting of non-nuclear testing and validation at X-energy's Technology Advancement Center (XTAC) in Frederick, Maryland in advance of final production.

"Commercializing new nuclear at scale rests first and foremost on our ability to significantly expand the nuclear supply chain, a challenge that extends beyond any one company, supplier, or nation," said J. Clay Sell, CEO of X-energy. "We look forward to driving this work forward with SGL, and to engaging with potential partners who share our bold vision for a robust, resilient, U.S. and allied nuclear supply chain."

"By jointly expanding our production capacity for nuclear-grade graphite, we are reinforcing the importance of our partnership and ensuring reliable supply to X-energy. For SGL Carbon, this agreement is a strategically important step that strengthens our position in the highly specialized growth market for nuclear-grade graphite, underscores the importance of our graphite expertise for safety-critical applications, and opens up attractive opportunities for further growth," said Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon.

NBG-18 is a nuclear-grade graphite central to the Xe-100 design, functioning as a neutron moderator and a structural component of the pebble-bed core. The material was first developed for South Africa's Pebble Bed Modular Reactor program, and later the U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") Next Generation Nuclear Plant project, two direct predecessors to X-energy's Xe-100. Through these and X-energy's own initiatives, NBG-18 has undergone extensive qualification work for commercial nuclear operation, gathering operational data that helps to validate the material's performance over decades of high-temperature operation.

Initial NBG-18 production is intended to support X-energy's first commercial deployment of the Xe-100, a proposed four-unit plant in partnership with Dow (NYSE: DOW) under the DOE's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, with additional capacity secured for follow-on projects to support manufacturing readiness for safety-critical, long-lead materials. X-energy and SGL's partnership is part of a growing, diversified portfolio of experienced suppliers supporting Xe-100 deployment, as well as the continued development of a global industrial supply chain capable of advancing fleet-scale deployment.

About X-energy

X-energy, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology designed to establish a new standard in clean, safe, reliable energy. X-energy's intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects underway with Dow, Amazon, and Centrica across grid, industrial, and AI applications. Together, X-energy's technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon is a technology-based company and one of the world's leading manufacturers of carbon-based solutions. Its materials and products made from specialty graphite, high-performance fibers, and composite materials serve the most demanding applications in many industries that are shaping the future: mobility, semiconductor technology, LEDs, energy generation, aerospace, and fuel cell manufacturing. SGL Carbon also develops forward-looking and reliable solutions for the chemical industry and other numerous industrial applications.

Further information about SGL Carbon can be found at www.sglcarbon.com/presse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding X-energy's business, including, but not limited to, statements regarding its expectations with respect to the benefits of X-energy and SGL's expanded partnership, the ability to provide continuity in the supply chain and secure supply and expectations regarding annual production. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. You should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect X-energy's business and financial results is more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in X-energy's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on X-energy's Investor Relations website at https://investors.x-energy.com/ and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. X-energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Contact

Robert McEntyre, Corporate Communications

media@x-energy.com

+1 240.673.6565

Patricia Gil, Investor Relations

+1 301.558.3040

investors@x-energy.com