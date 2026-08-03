

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - UPL Limited (UPL.NS) reported a net loss of INR 73 crore in the first quarter against a loss of INR 176 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Loss before exceptional items and tax was INR 100 crore compared to a loss of INR 181 crore. EBITDA was at INR 1,500 crore, an increase of 15% from prior year. The company reported profit attributable to owners of the Parent of INR 10 crore compared to a loss of INR 88 crore, last year. Profit per equity share stood at INR 0.12 compared to a loss of INR 1.94. Operational PATMI was at INR 19 crore compared to a loss of INR 78 crore, prior year. The company said its operational PATMI was positive driven by EBITDA growth and supported by lower net finance cost and net exchange difference.



First quarter revenue from operations increased to INR 10,181 crore from INR 9,216 crore, a year ago. Total income for the quarter stood at INR 10,398 crore, for the period.



For fiscal 2027, the company projects: revenue growth of 7-11%, and EBITDA growth of 10-14%.



UPL shares closed trading at INR 621.45 on NSE, up 2.84%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News