

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New AI Act rules and new transparency requirements have come into force in the European Union.



The European Commission's AI Office, together with national authorities, have begun enforcing the Artificial Intelligence Act. Also, new transparency rules started to apply, requiring certain AI systems to tell users when they are interacting with AI and when content has been generated or altered by it.



Under the new rules, chatbots and other interactive AI systems will have to tell users they are dealing with AI, not a human. Deepfakes - images, videos, or audio that have been edited or generated using AI - will have to be labelled. AI-generated or altered content will also have to carry machine-readable marks so it can be detected more easily.



The measures are intended to reduce deception and manipulation and help people make informed choices. They also give businesses clearer obligations and a practical way to show compliance.



On Friday, the European Commission published the first list of more than 180 organisations that have signed the Code of Practice on transparency of AI-generated content.



As AI grows increasingly capable and integrated into everyday life, the AI Act helps ensure that AI is developed, deployed, and used safely, giving people and businesses across the EU greater confidence in the technology.



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