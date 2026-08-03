Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Enters Into $3 Billion Landmark Agreements to Accelerate Missile Interceptor Production

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) has signed two multi-year framework agreements totaling over $3 billion to further power the Arsenal of Freedom. Working alongside the U.S. Department of War and Lockheed Martin, the company is increasing production and accelerating delivery of critical munitions technologies and reinforcing the nation's integrated air and missile defense.

Accelerating PAC-3® MSE Solid Rocket Motor : Northrop Grumman will accelerate production of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE), to meet the increasing global demand. Under the $2 billion framework agreement, the company will supply essential components, including solid rocket motors and ignition safety devices, supporting the nation's integrated air and missile defense.

: Northrop Grumman will accelerate production of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE), to meet the increasing global demand. Under the $2 billion framework agreement, the company will supply essential components, including solid rocket motors and ignition safety devices, supporting the nation's integrated air and missile defense. Quadrupling Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Component Production: The $1 billion framework agreement will enable Northrop Grumman to significantly increase monthly deliveries of THAAD components over seven years.

Northrop Grumman is scaling design and production capabilities to deliver, in record time, new rocket motors that travel farther and faster. As a result of investments made since 2021, the company is doubling the capacity to deliver solid rocket motors at its Utah facilities, nearly tripling the capacity at the Allegany Ballistics Lab in West Virginia and increasing solid rocket motor capacity by 25% at its Elkton, Maryland facility.

Expert:

Ben Davies, corporate vice president Northrop Grumman: "Our long-term investments in breakthrough manufacturing technologies and resilient supply chains let us pivot from steady production to a production surge in record time. As one of America's leading producers of solid rocket motors, we're supporting the administration's push to accelerate munitions output. It's a mission-critical leap forward that ensures America's defense edge stays sharper, faster, and farther ahead of global threats."

Additional Context:

Over the course of the seven-year framework agreement, Northrop Grumman will significantly increase PAC-3 MSE SRM production rates at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) facility in Rocket Center, West Virginia. Since 2021, the company has doubled its production capacity for tactical solid rocket motors at ABL and plans to triple production capabilities by 2027. This investment supports the U.S. Army's growth in annual PAC-3 MSE missile production from roughly 600 units today to thousands in the near term for U.S. forces and allied partners. This exceptional production surge will provide speed, volume and precision required for integrated air and missile defense as global demand for the PAC-3 MSE system reaches unprecedented levels.



Since 2002, Northrop Grumman has supplied THAAD with critical expertise for interceptor shell cores, aft bulkheads and heat shield assemblies, leveraging proprietary bonding technology to survive the highest-temperature kinetic missions. The company's San Diego plant has a 50-year legacy of high-volume, high-rate production of structural components across air, land and space domains.

Northrop Grumman's propulsion systems and munitions components - ranging from fixed ammunition to warheads and fuzes - serve every branch of the U.S. military with ready-now scalability and consistent performance. Since 2019, Northrop Grumman has invested over $2 billion in munitions related technologies and facilities, including over $1 billion for solid rocket motor production. Northrop Grumman regularly invests in its Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator program, which is an outcome-driven effort to insert industry-informed advancements into the company's own solid rocket motor design, development production and testing. With more than 70 years of propulsion expertise and delivery of over 1.3 million solid rocket motors to date, Northrop Grumman remains a proven partner advancing national security through innovation and production excellence.

With nearly 100,000 employees and over 30 million square feet of manufacturing space - more than 500 football fields - we have the capacity, scale, and agility to drive innovation at unprecedented speeds. Our manufacturing approaches do more than just produce; they accelerate and enhance the entire process from design and development to production and testing. We've invested in U.S. infrastructure, R&D, our workforce, and our supply chain to deliver today and tomorrow's national security needs.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact: Northrop Grumman News Bureau

newsbureau@ngc.com