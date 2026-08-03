TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: TOMI Environmental Solutions Receives EPA Registration Expanding SteraMist for Use in Post-Harvest Agricultural Food Safety Including Cannabis and Hemp Cultivation

New EPA Reg. No. 90150-4 authorizes SteraMist- (BIT- ) - AgriMist for use up to and including the day of harvest, opening the door to indoor, greenhouse and hydroponic cannabis and hemp operations, along with post-harvest raw agricultural commodity treatment.

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted a new unconditional registration for SteraMist (BIT) - AgriMist (EPA Reg. No. 90150-4), the culmination of a multi-year registration process, expanding the product's labeled use sites to include post-harvest food safety applications, cannabis and hemp cultivation, and greenhouse and hydroponic agriculture.

The new registration allows TOMI's patented SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology to be applied directly to a wide range of indoor-grown plants, such as hemp, tobacco, ornamentals, and specialty and medicinal crops for the prevention, control and suppression of common plant pathogens such as powdery mildew, downy mildew, Botrytis, Fusarium and Pythium rot. Notably, the label permits application up to and including the day of harvest, a distinction cultivators have identified as a key operational advantage.

The registration also extends to post-harvest treatment of raw agricultural commodities (RACs), giving food safety and packing operations a tool to help reduce cross-contamination between harvest and shipment. Because of the low hydrogen peroxide, SteraMist's sole active ingredient, which breaks down naturally into oxygen and humidity, treated surfaces require no rinsing or wiping after application.

"This registration expands what SteraMist can do for two of the fastest-growing segments we serve," said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "We've known for years that SteraMist was capable of this, now the EPA has confirmed it. We've been planning and waiting for this for several years, and it is incredibly rewarding to see it come to fruition. The avocado industry will be thrilled along with cannabis, hemp cultivators, and food safety operators. Everyone needs pathogen control that's rigorous enough to meet EPA standards and simple enough to fit into daily operations. With this label, we offer a technology that works up to the day of harvest, leaves no residue, and requires no rinsing or downtime."

The expanded label positions SteraMist to serve growers and processors across a range of controlled environment agriculture settings, including greenhouses, indoor cultivation facilities, hydroponic operations, and mushroom production, as well as cut flower and nursery propagation applications covered under the same registration.

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services to serve the agricultural markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These may include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our projected revenue and revenue recognized from anticipated future purchase orders, invoiced orders, and contracts, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales (equipment and consumable), our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com