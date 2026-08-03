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WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 15:57
187,95 Euro
+0,70 % +1,30
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187,50187,9515:57
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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
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RTX's Raytheon completes installation of first SPY-6(V)4 array at Wallops Island test site

New radar testing will support U.S. Navy Destroyer modernization efforts

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered and installed the first SPY-6(V)4 radar array at Surface Combat Systems Center at Wallops Island in Virginia, marking a major milestone for the U.S. Navy's Flight IIA Destroyer modernization effort and the SPY-6 backfit program.

The Wallops site, a land-based test facility situated over an open-water environment, will support extensive testing of the radar and its power and combat system interfaces ahead of installation on USS Pinckney (DDG 91), the first ship to be backfit with SPY-6(V)4. SPY-6(V)4 is one of four variants in the SPY-6 family of radars, and is the only variant designed to backfit Flight IIA Destroyers. Initial testing will begin later this year and continue through mid-2028.

"By leveraging the Wallops test site, we'll be able to integrate SPY-6(V)4 with its dedicated power system before it reaches the ship, reducing the amount of testing needed on DDG 91," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "That means less time in the shipyard, more time dedicated to the mission, and a smoother path for future backfit ships."

DDG 91 is scheduled to be available for the SPY-6(V)4 backfit from late 2026 to 2028. The Navy and Raytheon are using the Wallops site to meet this tight schedule and ensure a smooth transition from maritime environment testing to shipboard installation and operation.

The effort is a collaborative undertaking involving the Navy, the NASA Wallops team and industry partners, reflecting a strong government-industry partnership focused on delivering enhanced capability to the surface fleet.

Other SPY-6 radar variants are already onboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and have been installed on 11 additional ships currently undergoing required testing in preparation for commissioning. Over the next decade, SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 50 U.S. Navy ships, enhancing defense against air, surface, ballistic and electronic warfare threats.

Raytheon's SPY-6 family of radars is built on more than a decade of design, testing and manufacturing experience and has been validated by successful performance at sea. The company has invested $800 million to modernize its radar manufacturing facilities and expand production capacity. With these upgrades, Raytheon is positioned to double SPY-6 output by 2028, helping ensure long-term availability and lowering cost for the Navy.

Raytheon is actively hiring to support this critical program. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE RTX

© 2026 PR Newswire
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