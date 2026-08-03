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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 17:25
78,20 Euro
+1,82 % +1,40
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,0078,2017:23
78,0078,2017:26
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 16:00 Uhr
171 Leser
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Temu Joins Cross-Border Commerce Europe, Strengthening Ties Across the EU's Retail and Marketplace Community

BRUSSELS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-commerce platform Temu has joined Cross-Border Commerce Europe (CBCommerce) as a member, deepening its engagement with the seller community to share knowledge and facilitate e-commerce activity across Europe.

Temu will take part in CBCommerce's business accelerator activities to share expertise and provide onboarding resources to sellers.

"Cross-border Commerce Europe has become the key driver of growth and competitiveness for the European retail sector. As the only publisher of European cross-border e-commerce data, our mission is to provide objective market intelligence to those Cross-Border e-commerce champions active in Europe." said Carine Moitier, Founder & CEO at Cross-Border Commerce Europe. "Today, we are pleased to welcome TEMU to our business accelerating platform and look forward to a constructive dialogue in support of a competitive and sustainable European cross-border e-commerce single market."

"Europe is a market we're committed to for the long term, and that means engaging directly with the platforms that shape how cross-border commerce works here. We're glad to be part of CBCommerce's network," said a Temu spokesperson.

About Cross-Border Commerce Europe

Cross-Border Commerce Europe (CBCommerce) is a Brussels-based research, publishing, and events platform focused on cross-border e-commerce in Europe. Its membership includes retailers, marketplaces, and other industry stakeholders across the EU, spanning both small and mid-sized businesses and larger companies.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-joins-cross-border-commerce-europe-strengthening-ties-across-the-eus-retail-and-marketplace-community-302841237.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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