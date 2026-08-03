

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech factory activity lost some growth momentum in July amid slower rises in output and new orders along with cost pressures, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector dropped to 52.2 in July from 53.9 in June. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 suggests expansion.



The rate of growth in new orders in July was slightly slower than in June. The overall upturn was driven by a sharp rise in foreign demand, with sales rising at the quickest pace since August 2021.



Meanwhile, output growth eased considerably in July as cost pressures caused by the war in the Middle East placed pressure on operating capacity.



In orders to cut operating expenses, firms reduced employment levels, though only marginally. Both input and output charges rose at historically elevated rates, but they eased again in July.



'Geopolitical events underpinned price pressures and worsening supplier performance again, with any future movements in inflation likely to still be dependent on developments in the Middle East,' Sian Jones, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.



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