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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:05
2,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8002,92017:30
Dow Jones News
03.08.2026 16:33 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 
03-Aug-2026 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 

Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 3 April 2026 
 
including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 10 September 2026 

The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 3 April 2026 and Notice of Annual 
General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its 
website www.halfordscompany.com. 

The Company's 2026 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, 
Redditch, B98 0DE on Thursday 10 September 2026 commencing at 3:00pm.  

As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes 
through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM). 

The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous 
years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company 
Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to the 
shareholder who requested the question, by email, and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent 
practicable, be published on the Company's website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, 
will be addressed at the meeting itself. 

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General 
Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly 
at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required to be communicated to the media by DTR 6.3.5 is 
available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Accounts as uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and 
the Company's website. 

Tim O'Gorman 
 
Company Secretary 
 
Halfords Group plc 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 438379 
EQS News ID:  2376118 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2376118&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.