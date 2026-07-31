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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:04
2,820 Euro
+0,71 % +0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,92016:53
Dow Jones News
31.07.2026 16:27 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 
31-Jul-2026 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 

                                 GB00B012TP20 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
                                 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                            
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                           X 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                         
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                          
 
Other (please specify) iii:                                     
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
Name                               Barclays PLC 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       London, United Kingdom 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                               Barclays Capital Securities Limited 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       London, United Kingdom 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     28-Jul-2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          30-Jul-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial  Total of both  Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares   instruments     in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +  8.B)      + 8.B) vii 
                          8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.230000        0.010000      5.240000    11464681 
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 

applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
              Number of voting rights ix  % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
              Direct      Indirect   Direct                    Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
              (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
GB00B012TP20                 11436513                           5.230000 

SUBTOTAL 8. A        11436513           5.230000% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                            Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
                    Exercise/    the instrument is 
Type of financial      Expiration Conversion                            % of voting 
instrument         date x   Period xi                          rights 
                      exercised/converted. 
 
Right to Recall       NA     NA        161                       0.000000 
 
                     SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 161                       0.000000% 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                           Physical or 
                    Exercise/   cash 
Type of financial   Expiration    Conversion          Number of voting rights       % of voting 
instrument      date x      Period xi                          rights 
 
                     Settlement xii 
 
CFD          NA        NA      Cash      9409                0.000000 
 
Portfolio swap    22/10/2026-09/08 NA      Cash      18598                0.010000 
           /2027 
 
 
                             SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 28007                0.010000% 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest   
in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X 
or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
 
Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
 
       Barclays 
       Capital 
Barclays PLC      5.150000                              5.160000% 
     Securities 
       Limited 
 
       Barclays 
 
       Investment 
Barclays PLC                                           
     Solutions 
 
       Limited 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder                  
 
The number and % of voting rights held           
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held    

11. Additional information xvi 
 
Full chain of controlled undertaking: 
Barclays PLC 
Barclays Bank PLC (100%) 
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%) 
Barclays PLC 
Barclays Bank PLC (100%) 
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%) 
Place of completion     30-Jul-2026 
 
Date of completion     London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 438224 
EQS News ID:  2375502 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2375502&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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