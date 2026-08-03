

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF.PK, BDRFY.PK, BEI.DE), a German consumer goods company, on Monday cut its full-year 2026 guidance citing a continued difficult market environment and a slower-than-expected NIVEA recovery, and said it had resolved an 18-month turnaround plan for the brand.



The company now expects an organic sales decline in the low-single-digit percentage range in 2026 for both the Consumer Business Segment and the Group. That compares with prior guidance for flat to slightly growing organic sales. For the tesa Business Segment, Beiersdorf confirmed previous guidance of flat to slightly growing organic sales.



On profitability, Beiersdorf now expects an EBIT margin excluding special factors of at least 11.0% in the Consumer Business Segment for 2026, down from 13.6% in 2025 and slightly below the previous year's level of 16.1% in the tesa Business Segment. Consequently, an EBIT margin excluding special factors of at least 11.8% is expected for the Group in 2026, down from 14.0% in 2025.



The Executive Board said it resolved to launch the next phase of NIVEA's rebalancing strategy - an 18-month turnaround plan to restore NIVEA's growth momentum for 2027 and beyond.



The plan will focus on reigniting growth across all categories, driving volume and penetration through accessibility, and leveraging NIVEA's local relevance. Beiersdorf expects to return to growth within the next 18 months.



To support execution, Beiersdorf said it will make additional investments in consumer-facing activities. The company said that against the backdrop of continued COGS inflation, also impacted by the crisis in the Middle East, these investments will have a negative effect on the EBIT margin for the current financial year.



Looking ahead, Beiersdorf expects to return to net sales growth in 2027 with a stabilization of the EBIT margin. Starting from 2028, the company expects to return to profitable growth with net sales growth above market and steady EBIT margin improvement.



For the second quarter, Beiersdorf's net sales declined by 3.3% organically in the Consumer Business Segment and by 2.3% at Group level. Net sales in the tesa Business Segment grew by 2.5% organically.



For the first half, Group net sales declined by 3.5% organically to 4,952 million euros. In the Consumer Business Segment, sales fell 4.0% organically to 4,113 million euros. In the tesa Business Segment, sales declined 0.9% organically to 839 million euros. The Group EBIT margin excluding special factors was 15.5% in the first half.



The half-year report for January-June 2026 will be published on August 5, 2026, the company said.



On the XETRA, shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft are currently losing 1.41 percent, changing hands at 79.58 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News