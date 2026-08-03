Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Reports Strong Commercial Momentum Following Successful Participation at Cencora ThoughtSpot 2026

Company Advances Strategic Pharmacy Relationships, Expands Commercial Pipeline and Positions for Continued Growth Across the Healthcare Marketplace

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) today announced the successful completion of its participation at Cencora ThoughtSpot 2026, where the Company strengthened strategic relationships, expanded its commercial pipeline and advanced multiple initiatives designed to support the continued growth of its healthcare platform.

ThoughtSpot is one of the independent pharmacy industry's premier annual events, bringing together pharmacy owners, healthcare professionals, manufacturers, suppliers and industry leaders from across the country. Throughout the conference, the Kultura Brands team participated in a full schedule of meetings, showcased Thirst Responder and engaged directly with pharmacy decision makers, commercial partners and healthcare professionals.

Management believes the event reinforced the Company's long-term strategy of building a diversified healthcare platform centered on innovative products, strong commercial relationships and disciplined execution within the pharmacy channel.

"Our participation at ThoughtSpot exceeded expectations," said Brent Albin of Kultura Brands. "We had the opportunity to spend several days meeting with pharmacy owners, healthcare professionals, members of the Cencora organization and industry partners who share our commitment to bringing innovative products to the marketplace.

The feedback surrounding Thirst Responder was extremely encouraging. We also had productive discussions regarding merchandising, pharmacy activation, consumer education, future product opportunities and additional ways to create value for pharmacy customers.

Perhaps most importantly, we left the conference with stronger relationships, an expanded commercial pipeline and a number of follow-up meetings already underway. We believe those conversations will continue creating opportunities well beyond the conference itself."

Throughout the event, Kultura Brands received positive feedback regarding Thirst Responder's branding, packaging and positioning within the growing wellness category. The Company also held discussions regarding future product opportunities, commercialization initiatives and additional categories that align with its long-term healthcare strategy.

As Kultura Brands continues to grow, management expects the Company's commercial platform to expand alongside its flagship brands, creating additional opportunities to introduce innovative healthcare and wellness products to pharmacy customers through its growing commercial relationships.

The Company is currently working through the follow-up process with organizations and customers engaged during ThoughtSpot and expects to provide additional updates as those initiatives continue to develop.

"Our vision extends well beyond a single product," Albin continued. "We are building a healthcare platform designed to identify innovative products, develop meaningful commercial relationships and create long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders. ThoughtSpot reinforced that we are moving in the right direction, and we're excited about what comes next."

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. is a consumer healthcare company focused on developing, commercializing and expanding innovative wellness products through strategic partnerships and growing relationships within the pharmacy industry. Through its expanding commercial platform, Kultura Brands is committed to delivering differentiated products that support pharmacies, healthcare professionals and consumers while creating long-term shareholder value.

For additional information, please visit www.kulturabrands.com.

Investor Relations

IR@kulturabrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated commercial opportunities, customer relationships, product expansion, commercialization initiatives, future meetings and strategic growth plans. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-reports-strong-commercial-momentum-following-successful-p-1200513