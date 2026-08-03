

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street's strong rally to usher in August reverberated in crypto markets as well, lifting overall crypto market capitalization. Amidst a surge of around 1.8 percent in Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, crypto market capitalization has increased almost a percent. Bitcoin has touched a 24-hour high of $63,910 as global markets also priced in the prospects of peace in the Middle East.



In tandem, the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index that tracks sentiment in the crypto market shows a reading of 36 versus 35 a day earlier.



Markets also digested reports from the leading Bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc (MSTR). In its filing on Monday, the Virgina-headquartered company headed by Michael Saylor has reported sales of 1638 Bitcoins during the period between July 27 and August 2 aggregating to $105 million at an average sale price of $63,957. The company's aggregate Bitcoin holdings have dropped to 842,138 at an aggregate purchase price of $63.51 billion and an average purchase price of $75,419.



Anxiety surrounding the exploit in the Coldcard hardware wallet also lingered, limiting market gains. According to market reports, researchers estimate the attacker has moved 1816 Bitcoin worth around $114 million since July 30.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased 0.88 percent overnight to $2.18 trillion while market leader Bitcoin traded between $63,910 and $62,227 during the same period. The increase in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 22-percent surge in trading volumes.



Data from Coinglass indicates aggregate liquidations of $242 million during the past 24 hours. While short positions liquidated account for $131 million, long positions liquidated add up to $111 million only.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.1 percent higher at $63,747.79. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses stand at 27.2 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $265 million on Friday versus net inflows of $233 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net outflows of $123 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is ranked between SpaceX in the 12th position and Tesla in the 14th position.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.4 percent higher at $1,863.79. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,895.77 and $1,827.70. Ethereum's year-to-date losses amount to 37.2 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $9 million on Friday from $13 million on Thursday.



Ethereum is continuing in the 89th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 1.1 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $590.95. BNB is trading 57 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency however slipped 0.16 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.07, around 72 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.59 percent overnight to $73.53. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall also added 0.41 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3285. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 5 percent overnight, to trade at $54.07, around 30 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 0.16 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0702. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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