BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as at 30 June 2026 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brsct-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Lucy Dina

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5324

3 August 2026

END