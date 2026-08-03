BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03



BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 150,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 270.50 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 05 August 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 243,478,950 Ordinary Shares, excluding 55,213,655 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 18.49% of the Company's total issued share capital (298,692,605 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 243,478,950 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



William Rowledge

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2284

03 August 2026