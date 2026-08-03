BONDUELLE: Bonduelle - 2025-2026 Annual Sales - Bonduelle Group demonstrates its resilience, ending FY 2025-2026 with stable sales

BONDUELLE

Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Head office : La Woestyne - 59173 Renescure - France

447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

2025-2026 Annual Sales

(July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2026)

Bonduelle Group demonstrates its resilience, ending fiscal year 2025-2026 with stable sales, driven by the solid performance of the Europe and Eurasia regions

Q4 sales for fiscal year 2025-2026 amounted to 548.0 million euros, down 0.5% on a like-for-like basis* and 1.3% on reported figures.

Bonduelle Group's sales for fiscal year 2025-2026, ended June 30, 2026, reached 2,186.2 million euros, representing an increase of 0.4% on a like-for-like basis* and a decrease of 0.8% on reported figures compared with fiscal year 2024-2025. Despite a significant adverse foreign exchange impact and a challenging consumer environment in the United States, the group succeeded in maintaining stable sales over the year, supported by the solid performance of its businesses in Europe and Eurasia. These regions delivered growth of 2.5% on a like-for-like basis* and 3.3% on reported figures compared with the previous fiscal year, driven by the strength of Bonduelle, Cassegrain and Globus brands.

Activity by Geographical Region

Total Consolidated Sales

(in millions of euros) 12 months

2025-2026 12 months

2024-2025 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Quarter 4

2025-2026 Quarter 4

2024-2025 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Europe Zone 1,372.1 1,354.5 1.3% 1.3% 355.4 353.5 0.5% 0.6% Non-Europe Zone 814.0 849.3 -4.1% -1.0% 192.6 201.6 -4.5% -2.3% Total 2,186.2 2,203.8 -0.8% 0.4% 548.0 555.1 -1.3% -0.5%

Activity by Operating Segment

Total Consolidated Sales

(in millions of euros) 12 months

2025-2026 12 months

2024-2025 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Quarter 4

2025-2026 Quarter 4

2024-2025 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Canned 1,119.9 1,070.5 4.6% 3.5% 273.5 266.9 2.5% 2.0% Frozen 305.1 298.2 2.3% 2.0% 72.7 72.5 0.3% 0.1% Fresh processed 761.2 835.1 -8.8% -4.1% 201.7 215.7 -6.5% -3.7% Total 2,186.2 2,203.8 -0.8% 0.4% 548.0 555.1 -1.3% -0.5%

Europe Zone

The Europe zone, which accounted for 62.8% of the group's activity during the fiscal year, recorded growth of 1.3% on both reported figures and like-for-like basis*, and increased by 0.6% in Q4 on a like-for-like basis* (+0.5% on reported figures).

Canned food activity delivered growth of 1.5% in otherwise sluggish markets. This performance was driven by the continued expansion of Cassegrain sales and the gradual normalization of private-label volumes following the introduction of tariffs on Chinese sweet corn imports. The large-scale activation plan rolled out for the Bonduelle brand across Europe - including a new visual identity, a high-impact communication campaign, and innovations aligned with evolving consumer expectations - is beginning to yield results in several markets.

Frozen food activity posted growth of 2.1%, supported by the progressive ramp-up of branded innovations in the retail channel, in line with the strategic evolution of the group's portfolio, as well as by increased demand from the food service sector.

Fresh activity declined by 0.4%, reflecting competitive pressure and listing losses. However, the Q4 saw a gradual recovery, with sales increasing by 4.4%, supported by favorable weather conditions for prepared-food consumption and the launch of new branded products in France and Italy.

Non-Europe Zone

The non-Europe zone, which accounted for 37.2% of the group's activity in fiscal year 2025-2026, declined by 1.0% on a like-for-like basis* (-4.1% on reported figures). In the Q4, sales decreased by 2.3% on a like-for-like basis* (-4.5% on reported figures).

Following a year of growth in fiscal year 2024-2025, North America reported a decline of 5.6% on a like-for-like basis* (-12.4% on reported figures) over the full fiscal year. Performance was significantly impacted by a challenging market environment, inflationary pressures, and several agricultural crises that put pressure on raw material availability, despite sustained innovation momentum and the recovery of the food service channel (+9.4%).

The Eurasia, Export and Mercosur region delivered strong growth of 8.7% on a like-for-like basis* and 13.6% on reported figures. This performance was driven by the continued expansion and activation of the group's brands in a dynamic market environment.

Outlook

As previously indicated in the press release issued on May 5, 2026, and despite broadly stable annual sales, current operating income is expected to be slightly below the revised 80 million euros target announced at the half-year results. Profitability was impacted by a challenging environment, notably the consequences of large-scale Chinese sweet corn imports, pricing pressure in the private-label segment across Europe and the United States, and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

* at constant currency exchange rate and scope of consolidation basis. Net sales in foreign currency over the given period are translated into the rate of exchange for the comparable period. The impact of business acquisitions (or gain of control) and divestments is restated as follows:

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the current period, net sales generated since the acquisition date are excluded from the organic growth calculation;

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the acquisition are excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated in the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date are excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the current fiscal year, net sales generated in the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of the comparative period of the prior fiscal year are excluded.

Alternative performance indicators : the group presents in its financial notices performance indicators not defined by accounting standards. The main performance indicators are detailed in the financial reports available on www.bonduelle.com

Next financial events:

- 2025-2026 Annual Results:October 2, 2026 (after market closing)

- Annual Results presentation: October 5, 2026





About the Bonduelle Group

The Bonduelle Group is, above all, a family story from the north of France that has lasted for 7 generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We collaborate with nearly 2,000 passionate growers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at the peak of their flavor and nutrition.

Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, for the well-being of all and planet health. Certified 100% B Corp since January 1, 2026, in France and worldwide, we reaffirm our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model.

For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the company generated sales of 2.2 billion euros.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC FOOD PRODUCERS - CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employees shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

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