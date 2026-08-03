Regulatory News:
This replaces the announcement made on July 2nd due to the following corrections: the number of real voting rights was incorrect.
CARMILA: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement Généralde l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
Date
Total number of issued shares
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)*
30 June 2026
139,616,607
138,561,725
139,616,607
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €837,699,642
Registered office: 25, rue d'Astorg, 75008 Paris France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803996453/en/
Contacts:
CARMILA