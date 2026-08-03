Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made on July 2nd due to the following corrections: the number of real voting rights was incorrect.

CARMILA: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement Généralde l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)

CARMILA (Paris:CARM):

Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 30 June 2026 139,616,607 138,561,725 139,616,607

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of €837,699,642

Registered office: 25, rue d'Astorg, 75008 Paris France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803996453/en/

Contacts:

CARMILA