T-Mobile International AG: Final 26 Hometown Grants Recipients Announced | T-Mobile

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Meet the final 26 recipients of T-Mobile's Hometown Grants program and join us in celebrating a milestone five years in the making. Since 2021, T-Mobile has invested more than $22.8 million to support 500 community projects in small towns and rural communities across 49 states and Puerto Rico. From revitalized downtowns and community gathering spaces to technology upgrades and recreation projects, Hometown Grants has impacted more than 4.2 million people, inspired over 300,000 volunteer hours and generated nearly $125 million in matched funding, helping communities turn local ideas into lasting change.

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SOURCE: T-Mobile International AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/final-26-hometown-grants-recipients-announced-%7c-t-mobile-1200735