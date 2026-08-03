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WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
03.08.26 | 17:35
28,080 Euro
+4,93 % +1,320
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EURO STOXX 50
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DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
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28,00028,20022:00
28,05028,15021:58
ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 21:14 Uhr
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T-Mobile International AG: Final 26 Hometown Grants Recipients Announced | T-Mobile

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Meet the final 26 recipients of T-Mobile's Hometown Grants program and join us in celebrating a milestone five years in the making. Since 2021, T-Mobile has invested more than $22.8 million to support 500 community projects in small towns and rural communities across 49 states and Puerto Rico. From revitalized downtowns and community gathering spaces to technology upgrades and recreation projects, Hometown Grants has impacted more than 4.2 million people, inspired over 300,000 volunteer hours and generated nearly $125 million in matched funding, helping communities turn local ideas into lasting change.

Find more stories and multimedia from T-Mobile International AG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile International AG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile International AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/final-26-hometown-grants-recipients-announced-%7c-t-mobile-1200735

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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