

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $226.8 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $170.3 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $293.8 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.603 billion from $1.468 billion last year.



ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $226.8 Mln. vs. $170.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.603 Bln vs. $1.468 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.81 To $ 0.93 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.650 B To $ 1.750 B



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