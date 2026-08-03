

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $101.6 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $98.3 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $1.547 billion from $1.308 billion last year.



TKO Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $101.6 Mln. vs. $98.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.547 Bln vs. $1.308 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.775 B To $ 5.825 B



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