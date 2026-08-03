GoDaddy: Curiosity at the Core of Telecom: Meet Chelley Quartullo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

My career in tech officially kicked off after graduating from DeVry with a Bachelor's in Computer Information Systems. I landed my first IT role at Discover Card, working an extremely early shift on the Helpdesk. While most people were still asleep, I was troubleshooting, learning, and-most importantly-observing.

What caught my eye wasn't just the work I was doing, but the constant energy coming from the Telecom team. They were always in motion-integrating systems, rolling out new features, partnering with business teams, and solving problems in real time. I didn't go to school for Telecom, but somehow Telecom found me. And like many of us in this field joke, no one really chooses Telecom... it chooses you. And once it does, you tend to stick around because the work is endlessly evolving and surprisingly fun.

Over the years, I've watched the industry transform from analog to digital, digital to SIP, and now from on-prem systems to global cloud-based CCaaS platforms. Those of us who proudly call ourselves OPGs (Old Phone Guys or Gals) still get nostalgic about punch-down tools, tone generators, and 110 blocks. Many of us even keep them-partly for memories, partly because they still come in handy more often than you'd think.

When I first joined GoDaddy, Telecom was a small team of six to seven people and over the years the team has now grown into a talented team of eighteen. I joined GoDaddy as an engineer and eventually moved into management. My management career at GoDaddy started with a small team of two direct reports and has now grown into a group of eight talented engineers spread across the US, India, the UK, and Germany. Leading such a globally diverse and skilled team has been one of the most rewarding parts of my journey.

What's one project you're especially proud of, and what impact did it have on employees or the business?

I joined GoDaddy at a pivotal moment-right as we were beginning our international call center expansion. I quickly became a primary point of contact for launching new global sites, starting with India and eventually expanding to China, Belfast, Barcelona, Bogotá, Bulgaria, and more.

Back then, we didn't just configure things remotely-we traveled to each location to set up the technology on-site and ensure everything worked flawlessly. It was a massive cross-team effort, and seeing each center go live was incredibly rewarding. These launches helped shape GoDaddy's global support footprint and strengthened our ability to serve customers around the world.

Around the same time, the HEG acquisition brought another exciting challenge: integrating multiple disparate systems into our global telephony platform. It was complex, collaborative, and exactly the kind of project that reminds you why Telecom never gets boring.

How do you approach designing systems that scale reliably under real-world constraints?

Telecom at a global scale comes with a unique set of challenges. Our approach always starts with three core pillars:

Regulatory compliance: Every country has its own rules for voice services, and we must design systems that meet those requirements without compromising functionality.

Latency and quality: Voice is personal. We work hard to ensure minimal latency so both customers and GoDaddy Guides have the best possible experience.

Cloud readiness: As on-prem systems continue to shift to cloud-based platforms, we evaluate providers carefully to ensure they can meet our global needs-performance, compliance, and reliability included.

Scalability isn't just about handling volume; it's about building systems that respect the nuances of every region we serve.

How do you balance being hands-on technically with being an effective leader?

Even in management, I love staying close to the technology. While I'm not as hands-on as I once was, I stay deeply connected to the work my team is doing. It helps me understand their challenges, support their growth, and remove obstacles that slow them down.

My goal is to make sure they have what they need-access, tools, clarity, and space to innovate. Staying technically aware also helps me be a better advocate for them and for the work we do.

Are there any resources you'd recommend for personal or technical development?

Telecom is evolving quickly, especially with the rise of AI, omnichannel platforms, and cloud-based solutions. Traditional vendor-specific hardware certifications are becoming less central, while skills in software, cloud, and AI are becoming essential.

I recommend focusing on:

Problem Solving and Troubleshooting techniques (these are critical in all aspects of technology)

AWS and cloud architecture fundamentals

CCaaS and CPaaS platforms

Networking basics (still incredibly important for quality, routing, and interoperability)

Software Development and AI-driven tools and automation frameworks

The landscape is shifting, and staying curious is the best strategy.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I love to travel-exploring new places, trying new foods, and revisiting familiar favorites. I also enjoy riding motorcycles with my husband, whether it's a quick local ride or a long-distance adventure. We've covered a lot of ground together, but there are still plenty of roads left to explore. A favorite of ours is to travel to Milwaukee and also Green Bay to attend events like Summerfest and hit Lambeau Field for a Packers Game.

Family time is also great for us. Between the two of us, we have four kids and recently welcomed our first grandchild, which has been such a joy. When I'm not traveling or riding, you'll usually find me spending time with friends and family.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/curiosity-at-the-core-of-telecom-meet-chelley-quartullo-1200859