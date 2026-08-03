Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heavy Rare Earths: Der nächste Megatrend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 21:03
76,90 Euro
+7,16 % +5,14
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,7077,0223:00
76,4677,2222:00
ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 22:50 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Laura Brown: "All The Cool Girls" Own Their Domain | GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / By GoDaddy

Getting fired might feel like the end of the road, but sometimes it can be the start of an even better journey. Angie K. is joined by Laura Brown, co-author of "All The Cool Girls Get Fired" to discuss how career changes can be the perfect opportunity to pursue the idea you've always dreamed of. Laura opens up about her own experience being let go from InStyle, the lessons she learned along the way and practical advice for navigating today's ever-changing career landscape. Plus, hear insights from GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab and a founder spotlight with Ryn Scull of Scull House Sweets.

Follow @GoDaddyNews on Instagram for exclusive podcast content.

About GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K.

GoDaddy's School of Hustle hosted by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Angie Katsanevas examines the "reality" facing today's entrepreneurs and secrets behind navigating the plot twists along the way to success. Each episode is a totally candid conversation with newsmakers and GoDaddy customers led by fan-favorite Angie K who was a hustler long before the Bravo cameras started rolling.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/laura-brown-%22all-the-cool-girls%22-own-their-domain-%7c-godaddy-school-of-hustle-wit-1200862

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.