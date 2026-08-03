

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $966 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $841 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 52.8% to $12.049 billion from $7.887 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $966 Mln. vs. $841 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $12.049 Bln vs. $7.887 Bln last year.



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