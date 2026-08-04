

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday see July data for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year.



Japan will release July figures for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a fall of 13.0 percent on year following the 13.7 percent decline in June.



Hong Kong will provide June numbers for retail sales; in May, sales were up 7.9 percent on year.



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