

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michigan health officials have reported the first two deaths linked to the ongoing multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, marking the first fatalities in one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in recent U.S. history.



According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been worsened by cyclosporiasis and dehydration.



The intestinal illness, caused by the Cyclospora parasite, is generally not considered life-threatening but can lead to severe diarrhoea and dehydration, particularly in vulnerable individuals.



Michigan has reported 11,234 outbreak-related cases and 193 hospitalisations, with Wayne County recording the highest number of infections.



Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified more than 18,000 cases this season, including 6,707 laboratory confirmed infections.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has linked the outbreak to recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms' operations in central Mexico, although investigators are continuing to examine other possible sources as infections continue to rise.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News