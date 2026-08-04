

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 13.8 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 554.925 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for a decline of 13.0 percent following the 13.7 percent drop in June.



Banknotes in circulation fell 1.9 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 1.1 percent.



Current account balances slumped an annual 16.6 percent, including a 15.3 percent fall in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base fell 8.7 percent on year to 551.412 trillion yen.



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