

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese trading and investment major Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK, 8031.T) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues for its first quarter. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting higher earnings, and dividend plan.



In Japan, Mitsui & Co. shares were losing around 0.78 percent to trade at 4,836.00 yen.



For the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent was 294.05 billion yen, up 53.4 percent from the previous year's 191.65 billion yen. Earnings per share were 103.65 yen, higher than 66.63 yen in the prior year.



Profit before income taxes climbed 54.6 percent to 362.16 billion yen from 234.20 billion yen a year earlier.



Revenue for the period grew 31.7 percent to 4.35 trillion yen from last year's 3.30 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for the full year ending March 2027, Mitsui continues to expect profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 920 billion yen or 324.54 per basic share, an year-over-year growth of 10.3 percent.



Further, the company still project full-year dividend for the year ending March 31, 2027 to be 140 yen per share, comprising interim dividend and year-end dividend of 70 yen per share, each. The dividend is higher than 115 yen per share for fiscal 2026.



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