

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY1.477 trillion, or JPY120.69 per share. This compares with JPY841.345 billion, or JPY64.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to JPY13.525 trillion from JPY12.253 trillion last year.



Toyota Motor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY1.477 Tn. vs. JPY841.345 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY120.69 vs. JPY64.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY13.525 Tn vs. JPY12.253 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 272.17 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 54.000 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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