

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY173.681 billion, or JPY152.96 per share. This compares with JPY92.479 billion, or JPY80.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to JPY1.690 trillion from JPY1.455 trillion last year.



Kubota Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY173.681 Bln. vs. JPY92.479 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY152.96 vs. JPY80.60 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.690 Tn vs. JPY1.455 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 255.55 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.280 T



All EPS are Basic



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