

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BOA Acquisition Corp. II (THEOU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12.50 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



The units are to be listed on the Nasdaq and expected to start trading with the ticker 'THEOU' from August 4.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the initial business combination of the Company. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and rights will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'THEO' and 'THEOR,' respectively.



D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.



Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.88 million additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is to close on August 5.



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