

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), an Israel-based software company, on Tuesday reported a loss for the second quarter, as higher operating expenses, including restructuring costs, more than offset strong revenue growth.



Net loss was $76.36 million, or $1.78 per share, compared with net income of $57.70 million, or $0.98 per share, a year earlier reflecting higher research and development, sales and marketing expenses, as well as $27.11 million in restructuring and other costs.



Research and development expenses increased to $175.69 million from $134.74 million, while selling and marketing expenses rose to $181.71 million from $113.16 million.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was $68.2 million, or $$1.39 per share.



The company posted an operating loss of $58.80 million, compared with operating income of $44.31 million a year ago.



Revenue increased 14.9% to $563.06 million from $489.93 million last year.



By segment, Creative Subscriptions revenue increased to $398.35 million from $345.46 million, while Business Solutions revenue rose to $164.71 million from $144.47 million.



Looking ahead, Wix expects third-quarter 2026 revenue to grow at a low-double-digit percentage year over year. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-teens percentage range.



Wix.com shares rose more than 3% at $56.84 on Monday and gained about 7% in after-hours trading.



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