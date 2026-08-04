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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Stuttgart
04.08.26 | 07:53
1,820 Euro
+1,68 % +0,030
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FTSE-250
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METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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Dow Jones News
04.08.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the half year ended 30 June 2026

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the half year ended 30 June 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the half year ended 30 June 2026 
04-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Unaudited half year results 
 
Trading update H1 2026 
 
4 August 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Results for the half year ended 30 June 2026 

Strong performance through strategic execution 

   -- Underlying profit before tax of GBP61 million, the most profitable half in Metro Bank's history and a 34% 
  increase year-on-year 
  
 
   -- Record growth of 43% year-on-year in core lending as Metro Bank wins market share 
  
 
   -- Continued NIM expansion, with exit NIM at June 2026 of 3.25%, up 30bps year-on-year 
  
 
   -- Return on Tangible Equity1 of 7.5%, with clear path to target of greater than 13% in Q4 2026 
  
 
   -- Metro Bank maintains the lowest Cost of Deposits of any UK High Street bank 
  
 
   -- Reaffirming all guidance for FY 2026 and beyond, including RoTE greater than 13% in Q4 2026, greater than 
  15% in 2027, and greater than 18% in 2028- firmly positioning Metro Bank as one of the UK market leaders 
  
 
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: 
 
"The first half of the year has been another period of strong momentum and strategic delivery for Metro Bank. Our 
continued progress reflects a business executing with discipline across revenue growth, cost management and improving 
returns. 
 
"Our relationship banking model is delivering a clear competitive advantage. We continue to invest in growth, signing 
three new store leases to bring Metro Bank to new communities, and adding new products and services in response to 
customer demand. Alongside the lowest cost of deposits of any UK High Street bank, our growing mix of higher-yielding 
corporate, commercial and specialist mortgage lending is driving stronger risk-adjusted returns. 
 
"As we move into the next half of the year, our record-high credit approved pipeline gives us a strong platform for 
further targeted lending which, along with the repricing of treasury assets, will deliver additional NIM and RoTE 
uplift. We look ahead with confidence and are reaffirming all guidance, including RoTE greater than 13% in Q4 2026, 
greater than 15% in 2027, and greater than 18% in 2028." 

 1. Statutory profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders as a percentage of average tangible 
  equity (equity excluding other equity instruments, intangible assets and deferred tax assets). Guidance statements 
  are predicated on modelling assumptions including interest rate curves, capital requirements, and adjustments for 
  material exceptional items 
  
 
Key Financials 

                   H1       H1       Change from    H2       Change from 
 
GBP in millions            2026      2025      H1 2025      2025      H2 2025 

Assets               GBP17,025     GBP16,428     4%         GBP16,475    3% 
 
Loans                GBP9,074     GBP8,715     4%         GBP8,823     3% 
 
Deposits              GBP13,216     GBP13,363     (1%)        GBP13,445    (2%) 
 
Loan to deposit ratio        69%       65%       4pp        66%      3pp 

CET1 capital ratio         12.3%      12.8%      (50bps)      12.5%     (20bps) 
 
Tier 1 capital ratio        15.8%      16.6%      (80bps)      16.1%     (30bps) 
 
Total capital ratio (TCR)      17.9%      18.9%      (100bps)      18.4%     (50bps) 
 
Total capital plus MREL ratio    25.3%      27.0%      (170bps)      26.1%     (80bps) 
 
Liquidity coverage ratio      270%      315%      (45pp)       306%      (36pp) 
                     H1       H1       Change from    H2       Change from 
 
GBP in millions              2026      2025      H1 2025      2025      H2 2025 

Total underlying revenue2        GBP301.0     GBP286.1     5%        GBP299.0     1% 
 
Underlying profit before tax3      GBP60.6     GBP45.1     34%        GBP53.0     14% 
 
Statutory profit before tax       GBP60.7     GBP43.1     41%        GBP44.1     38% 
 
Statutory profit after tax       GBP49.0     GBP30.4     61%        GBP39.3     25% 
 
Net interest margin           3.18%     2.87%     31bps       3.10%     8bps 
 
Exit NIM                3.25%     2.95%     30bps       3.17%     8bps 
 
Lending yield              5.78%     5.67%     11bps       5.71%     7bps 
 
Cost of deposits            0.98%     1.16%     (18bps)      0.96%     2bps 
 
Cost of risk              0.22%     0.14%     8bps       0.18%     4bps 
 
Earnings per share           4.7p      4.5p      0.2p       3.3p      1.4p 
 
Book value per share          GBP2.26     GBP2.17     GBP0.09       GBP2.20     GBP0.06 
 
Tangible net asset value per share   GBP1.66     GBP1.61     GBP0.05       GBP1.63     GBP0.03

2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund and netprofit/(loss) on portfolio sales 3. Underlying profit/(loss) before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment andwrite-off of property, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, andnet profit/(loss) on portfolio sales

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 4 August 2026. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metrobank-h126/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 808 189 0158

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 502331

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=93403

Financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2026

Loans 

H1      H1      Change from   H2      Change from 
GBP in millions 
                      2026     2025     H1 2025     2025     H2 2025 

Gross loans and advances to customers      GBP9,208    GBP8,882    4%       GBP8,993    2% 
 
Less: allowance for impairment         (GBP134)    (GBP167)    (20%)      (GBP170)    (21%) 
 
Net loans and advances to customers       GBP9,074    GBP8,715    4%       GBP8,823    3% 

Gross loans and advances to customers consists                                 
of: 
 
 
Commercial lending4               GBP4,021    GBP3,083    30%       GBP3,570    13% 
 
Specialist Mortgages lending          GBP2,162    GBP1,247    73%       GBP1,657    30% 
 
Target segments                 GBP6,183    GBP4,330    43%       GBP5,227    18% 
 
Government-backed lending5           GBP281     GBP514     (45%)      GBP369     (24%) 
 
Consumer lending                GBP71     GBP133     (47%)      GBP114     (38%) 
 
Prime Mortgages lending             GBP2,673    GBP3,905    (32%)      GBP3,283    (19%) 
 
Total run-off books               GBP3,025    GBP4,552    (34%)      GBP3,766    (20%) 

 4. Includes corporate, commercial, SME and CLBILS. 
 5. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. 
  
 
   -- Balances in the Group's target lending segments of corporate, commercial and SME, and specialist 
  mortgages grew by 43% year-on-year, to GBP6.2 billion. Together with legacy books in run-off, which at H1 2026 
  totalled GBP3.0 billion, total gross loans at H1 2026 were GBP9.2 billion. Total net loans at H1 2026 were GBP9.1 
  billion. 
  
 
   -- Loan to deposit ratio at H1 2026 was 69%, providing capacity for growth. 
  
 
   -- Commercial lending (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 30% year-on-year to GBP4.0 billion (H1 
  2025: GBP3.1 billion, H2 2025: GBP3.6 billion) following GBP1 billion of new gross lending in H1 2026. Growth in new 
  corporate, commercial and SME lending continues to be offset by attrition, particularly in commercial real estate 
  and portfolio buy-to-let. 
  
 
 ? The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at H1 2026 was 67% (H1 2025: 59%, H2 2025: 67%) and the 
  portfolio has a coverage ratio of 1.75% (H1 2025: 2.09%, H2 2025: 2.07%)
   -- Specialist Mortgages increased by 73% year-on-year to GBP2.2 billion (H1 2025: GBP1.2 billion, H2 2025: GBP1.7 
  billion). Together with the Prime Mortgage book in run-off, total retail mortgages were GBP4.8 billion at H1 2026 
  and remain the largest component of the lending book at 53%. 
  
 
 ? The DTV of the portfolio at H1 2026 was 62% (H1 2025: 60%, H2 2025: 60%). Metro Bank's operating model 
  is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to meet the needs of more customers and scale 
  underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. 
  
 
   -- Cost of risk for H1 2026 remained low, at 0.22% (H1 2025: 0.14%, H2 2025: 0.18%). The credit quality of 
  new lending continues to be strong, and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. 
  
 
   -- Overall arrears rates have improved, and non-performing loans have reduced. Arrears levels have 
  decreased to 3.9% at H1 2026 (H1 2025: 4.9%, H2 2025: 4.7%) and non-performing loans have reduced to 4.39% at H1 
  2026 (H1 2025: 5.42%, H2 2025: 5.14%). 
  
 
   -- The loan portfolio remains appropriately provisioned. The ECL provision at H1 2026 was GBP134 million with 
  a coverage ratio of 1.46%. The reduction in allowance for impairment half-on-half was driven by the sale of non- 
  performing unsecured personal loans held within our run-off portfolio.

Deposits 

H1      H1      Change from   H2      Change from 
GBP in millions 
                     2026     2025     H1 2025     2025     H2 2025 

Demand: current accounts           GBP5,717    GBP5,682    1%       GBP5,862    (2%) 
 
Demand: savings accounts           GBP6,865    GBP6,991    (2%)      GBP6,901    (1%) 
 
Fixed term: savings accounts         GBP634     GBP690     (8%)      GBP682     (7%) 
 
Deposits from customers            GBP13,216    GBP13,363    (1%)      GBP13,445    (2%) 

Deposits from customers includes: 
 
Retail customers (excluding retail      GBP4,626    GBP5,000    (7%)      GBP4,765    (3%) 
partnerships) 
 
 
SMEs6                     GBP4,644    GBP4,492    3%       GBP4,734    (2%) 
 
                        GBP9,270    GBP9,492    (2%)      GBP9,499    (2%) 
 
Retail partnerships              GBP1,616    GBP1,913    (16%)      GBP1,832    (12%) 
 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs6)    GBP2,330    GBP1,958    19%       GBP2,114    10% 
 
                        GBP3,946    GBP3,871    2%       GBP3,946    0% 

 6. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not 
  exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits 
  less than EUR1 million. 
  
 
   -- Underlying momentum in the franchise remains strong, with over 12,000 new business current accounts and 
  over 35,000 new personal current accounts opened in the half. 
  
 
   -- Metro Bank's relationship-led strategy continues to provide a strategic funding advantage, with current 
  accounts comprising 43% of the book. The bank continues to actively manage down high-cost non-relationship 
  deposits. 
  
 
   -- Total customer deposits ended H1 2026 at GBP13.2 billion (H1 2025: GBP13.4 billion, H2 2025: GBP13.4 billion). 
  The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail, with growth in SMEs and Commercial customers 
  in line with the Group's strategy. 
   -- Cost of deposits for H1 2026 was 0.98% (H1 2025: 1.16%, H2 2025: 0.96%)- the lowest of any UK High Street 
  bank. 
   -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy, as an enabler of our 
  relationship-based approach. The Group signed three new leases in the period, in Leeds, Newcastle, and Nottingham, 
  and continues to actively seek new attractive locations to support our growing corporate, commercial and SME 
  banking offer and local communities.

Profit and Loss Account 

-- Underlying profit before tax of GBP61 million for H1 2026, the highest in Metro Bank's history, and a 
  fourth consecutive half of growth in underlying profit (H1 2025: GBP45 million, H2 2025: GBP53 million). 
  
 
   -- Net interest margin for H1 2026 was 3.18% (H1 2025: 2.87%, H2 2025: 3.10%), with an exit net interest 
  margin at June 2026 of 3.25%. We continue to progress in line with guidance of reaching 3.40% to 4.00% by December 
  2026, supported by asset rotation and maturities of low-yielding treasury assets across H2 2026. 
  
 
   -- Underlying net interest income increased by 8% year-on-year to GBP242 million (H1 2025: GBP223 million, H2 
  2025: GBP237 million), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets. 
  
 
   -- Underlying revenue increased by 5% year-on-year to GBP301 million (H1 2025: GBP286 million, H2 2025: GBP299 
  million). 
  
 
   -- Underlying operating costs reduced 2% year-on-year, to GBP231 million, (H1 2025: GBP235 million, H2 2025: 
  GBP238 million). Overall operating costs for 2026 are expected to be broadly flat to 2025, reflecting planned 
  technology investments in H2 2026. 
  
 
   -- Expected credit loss expense was GBP10 million for H1 2026, reflecting a continued benign credit 
  environment (H1 2025: GBP6 million, H2 2025: GBP8 million). 
  
 
   -- Statutory profit after tax for H1 2026 was GBP49 million (H1 2025: GBP30 million, H2 2025: GBP39 million).

Capital, Funding and Liquidity 

Minimum          Minimum 
                    Position 
                           requirement        requirement 
                  H1 20267 
                          including buffers8    excluding buffers8 
 
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)       12.3%      9.7%           5.2% 
 
Tier 1                 15.8%      11.4%           6.9% 
 
Total Capital              17.9%      13.7%           9.2% 
 
Total Capital plus MREL         25.3%      13.7%           9.2% 
 
Risk Weighted Assets (GBP million)    GBP7,038     -             - 
 7. Capital figures as at 30 June 2026 include our profit for the half 
 8. Combined buffers 
  
 
   -- Capital position is well optimised for growth. 
  
 
   -- Metro Bank's Total Capital plus MREL ratio at H1 2026 was 25.3%, 11.6% above regulatory minimum 
  requirements (including buffers) 
  
 
   -- Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL 
  set equal to minimum capital requirements. The Group continues to review its liability structure on an economic 
  basis in the context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs. 
  
 
   -- The Bank remains focused on optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital. 
  
 
   -- In line with strategy, total RWAs increased year-on-year to GBP7.0 billion (H1 2025: GBP6.4 billion, H2 2025: 
  GBP6.7 billion), reflecting continued asset rotation into higher-density corporate, commercial and SME lending. RWA 
  density at H1 2026 was 41% (H1 2025: 39%, H2 2025: 41%). 
  
 
   -- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained with all customer loans fully funded by customer 
  deposits. Loan to deposit ratio at H1 2026 was 69%. 
  
 
   -- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at H1 2026 was 270% (H1 2025: 315%, H2 2025: 306%), with cash balances in 
  excess of GBP2 billion. 
  
 
   -- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at H1 2026 was 155% (H1 2025: 165%, H2 2025: 161%). 
  
 
   -- The Treasury portfolio of GBP6.5 billion includes GBP4.1 billion of investment securities, of which 70% are 
  rated AAA and 30% are rated AA- all of which are Government-issued or Government-guaranteed debt. Of the total 
  investment securities, 95% is held at amortised cost and 5% is held at fair value through other comprehensive 
  income. 
  
 
   -- Over the next 1.5 years approximately GBP1.4 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an 
  average blended yield of just over 1%. These will be replaced by assets with yields in line with or greater than 
  the prevailing base rate.

Guidance 

RoTE        -- RoTE to be 13% or greater in Q4 2026, 15% or greater in 2027, and 18% or greater in 2028 
 
 
NIM        -- Exit NIMs to be between 3.40-4.00% for 2026 and 3.75%-4.50% for 2027 
 
Costs       -- Cost income ratio to be between 75-70% for 2026, 65-60% for 2027, and 55-50% for 2028 
 
        -- Costs for 2026 flat versus 2025

Guidance statements are predicated on modelling assumptions including interest rate curves, capital requirements, and adjustments for material exceptional items

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited) 

Balance Sheet             YoY      H1       H1       H2 
 
GBP in millions             change    2026      2025      2025 

Assets                                            
 
Loans and advances to customers    4%      GBP9,074     GBP8,715     GBP8,823 
 
Treasury assets9            2%      GBP6,530     GBP6,386     GBP6,345 
 
Other assets10             7%      GBP1,421     GBP1,327     GBP1,307 
 
Total assets              4%      GBP17,025     GBP16,428    GBP16,475 

Liabilities                                         
 
Deposits from customers        (1%)     GBP13,216     GBP13,363    GBP13,445 
 
Deposits from central banks      0%      GBP400      GBP400      GBP400 
 
Debt securities            (1%)     GBP675      GBP685      GBP684 
 
Other liabilities           >100%     GBP1,210     GBP522      GBP462 
 
Total liabilities           4%      GBP15,501     GBP14,970    GBP14,991 
 
Total equity              5%      GBP1,524     GBP1,458     GBP1,484 
 
Total equity and liabilities      4%      GBP17,025     GBP16,428    GBP16,475

9. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 10. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. 

Profit & Loss Account                        YoY     H1      H1      H2 
 
GBP in millions                            change   2026     2025     2025 

Underlying net interest income                    8%     GBP241.5    GBP222.9    GBP237.4 
 
Underlying net fee and other income                 (13%)    GBP55.1    GBP63.4    GBP61.4 
 
Underlying net gain on sale of assets                >100%    GBP4.4     (GBP0.2)    GBP0.2 
 
Total underlying revenue                       5%     GBP301.0    GBP286.1    GBP299.0 

Underlying operating costs                      2%     (GBP230.6)   (GBP234.7)   (GBP238.0) 
 
Expected credit loss expense                     (56%)    (GBP9.8)    (GBP6.3)    (GBP8.0) 

Underlying profit/(loss) before tax                 34%     GBP60.6    GBP45.1    GBP53.0 

Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and 
intangible assets                                 GBP0.8 
                                         (GBP0.1)    (GBP0.6) 
 
Transformation costs                                (GBP1.0)    (GBP7.8)    (GBP6.6) 
 
Remediation costs                                 GBP0.3     GBP0.4     (GBP1.6) 
 
Portfolio sales                                  -      GBP5.5     (GBP0.1) 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax                  41%     GBP60.7    GBP43.1    GBP44.1 

Statutory taxation                                 (GBP11.7)   (GBP12.7)   (GBP4.8) 

Statutory profit after tax                      61%     GBP49.0    GBP30.4    GBP39.3 
                                            
 
                         H1       H1       H2 
Key metrics 
                       2026      2025      2025 

Earnings per share                4.7p      4.5p      3.3p 
 
Net interest margin (NIM)            3.18%      2.87%     3.10% 
 
Exit NIM                     3.25%      2.95%     3.17% 
 
Lending yield                  5.78%      5.67%     5.71% 
 
Cost of deposits                 0.98%      1.16%     0.96% 
 
Cost of risk                   0.22%      0.14%     0.18% 
 
Arrears rate                   3.9%      4.9%      4.7% 
 
Underlying cost: income ratio          77%       82%      80% 
 
Book value per share               GBP2.26      GBP2.17     GBP2.20 
 
Tangible net asset value per share        GBP1.66      GBP1.61     GBP1.63 
 
Risk weighted assets (RWAs)           GBP7,038m     GBP6,437m    GBP6,711m 
 
Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets)    41%       39%      41% 
 
Loan to deposit ratio              69%       65%      66%

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Daniel Ainscough

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Victoria Gregory

+44 (0) 7773 244608

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

FGS Global

Mike Turner

+44 (0) 7766 360900

Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 438434 
EQS News ID:  2376620 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2376620&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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